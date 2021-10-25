Early Eternals Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

The review embargo for Marvel's Eternals has now been lifted and it looks like it's not a critical darling. Surprisingly, the movie is getting mixed reviews although the movie is still considered having a "fresh" rating.

If we look at the Rotten Tomatoes rating for Marvel's Eternals, we can see that the movie has received a 71% rating. This is based on 41 reviews counted so far. 29 reviews are positive and 12 reviews are negative.

The movie has an average score of 6.2/10 which means we are looking at many 3 star reviews. This is lower than some Marvel films that go for the higher 4 or 5 star ratings.

The movie is the lowest rated Marvel film released in 2021 thus far. Both Black Widow and Shang-Chi got higher reviews earlier this year.

IGN says the film falters in its third act while Heroic Hollywood boldly said that this is the most boring Marvel movie released to date! However, not all reviews are negative as some reviewers praised the strong cast.

It will be very interesting to see what the Audience thinks of the movie once it hits on November 5th, 2021.

You can read a synopsis of the movie below.

"Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants."

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Early Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); No Time To Die Early Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Early Dune Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Early The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes Rating Is Amazing (more); Black Widow Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more).

A few more: Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Marvel's Loki (more); Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For F9: The Fast Saga (more).