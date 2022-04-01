The Morbius Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Sony Pictures' Morbius movie is out now, and it looks like the film isn't getting any love from critics. The movie is on track to be the worst-reviewed Sony Spider-Man-related film of all time.

The Venom movies have better critic ratings, and the Spider-Man movies are usually well received. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Morbius is currently at a 17% rating from critics. The Audience Score fares much better at 65%.

22 reviews for the movie are positive, while 107 reviews are negative. The movie has an average score of 3.8/10 so there's tons of 2 star reviews. You can read the Critics Consensus down below.

"Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this Spidey-adjacent mess is a vein attempt to make Morbius happen".

If you have not seen the movie, you can read the official synopsis down below.

"One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil -- or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

Morbius is out now in cinemas.

