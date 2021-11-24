Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Sony Pictures previously released 6 Resident Evil movies in the past that starred Milla Jovovich as the main character.

Even though the films had a select number of fans, the majority of them were hated by critics and fans of the original games.

Well now Sony Pictures is releasing a new movie based on the franchise called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City this year.

The review embargo for the film has been lifted and this means we now know the Rotten Tomatoes rating for the movie. As of time of writing, the movie has a rating of 50% from the critics.

14 reviews are fresh while another 14 are rotten. The average score for the film is 5.80/10 meaning we are looking at many 3 star reviews for the movie.

While the movie is far from perfect, many reviewers say the new film is more faithful to the video games than before. The main thing the new film needs to work on is its pacing and character development.

We will have to wait for later this week until we know what the audience thinks of the film. You can read a small synopsis of the movie posted down below.

"Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland... with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be released on November 24th, 2021.

