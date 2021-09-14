Marvel's What If...? Captain Carter Hot Toys Announced

Hot Toys has now announced a new figure based on Marvel Studio's What If? TV show on Disney+. The new figure that you can get is Captain Carter.

The Captain Carter Hot Toys figure has the likeness of actress Hayley Atwell and it looks really accurate to her appearance on What If? The show portrays what Captain America would be like if she was a woman.

You can read the full announcement from the Hot Toys Facebook page below

"What If… Captain Carter was the First Avenger? After an ambush in the lab, Peggy Carter steps in and takes the Super Soldier serum and uses her newfound power and strength to charge right into battle. Inspired by Marvel Studios’ What If? animation series, Hot Toys proudly presents today Captain Carter as highly-detailed 1/6th scale collectible figure from another universe. Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Captain Carter in the animation series, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and interchangeable brown curly hair sculptures with stunning likeness, finely tailored outfit in red, blue and white color scheme, Captain Carter’s signature shield, sword, pistol, and figure stand. Let your Marvel collection grow today by adding the new Captain Carter 1/6th scale collectible figure!"

The figure should be available to pre-order shortly from selected retailers.

