Obadiah Stone And Iron Monger Marvel Legends Toys Announced

Hasbro has now announced a new 2-pack as part of its ongoing MCU Infinity Saga action figure line. The two toys that you can get very soon include Obadiah Stone and his Iron Monger suit.

Even though the first Iron Man movie came out way back in 2008, we never got a 6 inch figure line for these characters before. Now you can get Obadiah Stone and Iron Monger in one set.

If you live in the United States, this figure will cost $74 USD and it will be available on September 1st, 2021. You can read the official specs for the toy below via Amazon.

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE OBADIAH STANE AND IRON MONGER FIGURES: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy these 6-inch-scale Obadiah Stane and Iron Monger figures, inspired by the characters from Marvel entertainment

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: These Obadiah Stane and Iron Monger figures feature premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: These quality 6-inch Legends Series Obadiah Stane and Iron Monger figures feature multiple points of articulation and are a great addition to any action figure collection

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

The toy should now be available to pre-order and various online stores.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Injustice: Gods Among Us Animated Movie In The Works (more); JJ Abrams Not Interested In Directing A New Superman Movie (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Officially Announced (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Reportedly Coming In 2022 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: Mortal Kombat (2021) (more); Borderlands Movie Gets A Plot Synopsis And New Actor (more); Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong (more).

A few more: Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development (more); Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).