First Trailer Released For Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios has finally released the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This is the studio's first Asian superhero movie and it looks really good.

After releasing images of the movie, Marvel Studios decided to tease us with the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings today.

The movie looks like it will have a lot of martial arts style of action.

Unlike with Iron Man 3, we finally get to see what the real Mandarin villain looks like. We also get to see a ton of footage of Simu Liu as Shang-Chi himself and what he represents.

Only a small synopsis for the film has been posted. You can read the small details posted down below.

"Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization"

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will be released in theaters on September 3rd, 2021. Marvel Studios has not mentioned if the movie will also debut on Disney+ yet.

Anyway, you can watch the new teaser trailer for the movie below.

