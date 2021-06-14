Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Revealed At E3 2021

Square Enix at E3 2021 has now announced a new Marvel game releasing one year after Marvel's Avengers. Later this year, fans will get the chance to play Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Much like last year's Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is not based on the MCU movies as it's an original take on the funny characters.

The game will be developed by Eidos-Montréal and it's a solely single player experience.

While it's great to know the game is single player, sadly the only playable character is Star-Lord. Rocket, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Gamora and Drax will only serve as support characters in the team.

Much like the movies, the game will also have a killer soundtrack with lots of licensed songs. You can check out the first gameplay trailer and a description for the game posted down below.

Get a taste of what it’s like to lead a group of legendary misfits as Star-Lord, in this 10-minute first look at gameplay from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy! In this section of the game, the Guardians hatch a scheme to rip-off the monster queen Lady Hellbender. They blast off to her planet Seknarf Nine, where a rough landing awaits them. And then some. Wait, what was the plan again? Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game releases on October 26th, 2021. The game will be available to play for the PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and on PC.

