The Lego Group Reveals Tall Marvel Daily Bugle Building Set

The Lego Group has now revealed its tallest Marvel set released to date. This set is of the famous Daily Bugle building where Peter Parker and J Jonah Jameson work.

The Daily Bugle set is huge as it's 32 inches tall (82cm) and it comes with 3770 pieces in total. The set also includes 25 minifigures including the likes of Spider-Man, J Jonah Jameson and more!

The Lego set costs $299.99 in the United States and will be available to the general public on June 1st, 2021. If you are a VIP member, you can get the set on May 26th, 2021.

If you want to know more about the set, you can read the specifications as outlined on Lego.com.

LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle (76178) is the ultimate build-and-display project for adult Marvel enthusiasts, featuring an all-star cast of Marvel’s most celebrated heroes and villains.

25 minifigures bring life to the set: Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man, Venom, Miles Morales, Spider-Ham, Green Goblin, Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Mysterio, Sandman, Robbie Robertson and many more!

5 minifigures are new to this set – Blade the vampire hunter, J. Jonah Jameson, the owner of the Daily Bugle, Black Cat, Daredevil and Punisher. Also includes Spider-Man’s buggy.

Indulge your creative construction superpowers with this 3,772-piece recreation of the Daily Bugle office, bursting with authentic details, fascinating features and a spectacular super-hero action.

This 4-story celebration of the Marvel Universe is a rewarding build-and-display project for adult model-makers and fans of comic-book culture that will attract attention wherever it is displayed.

Measuring over 32 in. (82 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and 10.5 in. (27 cm) deep, this impressive model is crammed to the rooftop with classic characters, realistic features and fun accessories.

Using the high-quality, easy-to-follow instructions, you can embark on this fascinating construction project as soon as you open the box.

The range of LEGO® sets created with adults in mind are designed to deliver a satisfying build-and-display experience that will captivate any model-making enthusiast.

LEGO® building kits meet rigorous industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart perfectly every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they meet stringent global safety standards.

Will you be picking up this awesome set when it releases in the next few weeks?

