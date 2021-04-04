Marvel Studios' Black Widow Trailer 3 Revealed

After getting delayed for more than a year, Marvel Studios' Black Widow is finally ready to come out in July 2021. In order to hype people for the new release, Marvel Studios has now revealed a third trailer for the movie.

While the third trailer for the film is mostly spoiler free, we get to see more of the backstory behind the movie. We also see some more of the cool looking action sequences from the film as well.

The movie was originally going to come out in May 2020, but it was delayed for more than 12 months thanks to the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

You can read the full synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Black Widow will be released on July 9th, 2021. The movie will be available to watch in theaters as well as on Disney+ for an additional $30 premier access fee.

