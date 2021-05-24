First Trailer Revealed For Marvel's Eternals

Marvel Studios has now revealed the first ever trailer for its Eternals movie. The movie was planned to be released in November 2020, but Covid-19 delayed plans for a release in 2021 instead.

One of the cool things about today's Eternals trailer is the fact that the teaser is pretty much spoiler free.

The trailer does not spoil any big action set pieces, and I still don't even know what the story is about.

One interesting thing about the trailer though is that the Eternals never wanted to interfere with human affairs until now.

This is strange since society could have needed their help when Thanos erased half of all life in the universe at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

For those asking, the song featured in the trailer is 'The End of the World' by Skeeter Davis. Some people may recognize the song from the Fallout 4 video game.

Anyway, the movie is directed by Chloé Zhao.

It stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

Marvel's Eternals will be released on November 5th, 2021. You can check out the first trailer below.

