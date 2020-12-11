Several New Star Wars Movies And TV Shows Announced

Lucasfilm blew the lid off many of its plans for the Star Wars franchise over the next few years to come. The company has announced many new TV shows and movies that will be out in the near future.

As for movies, we will be getting a Rogue Squadron movie directed by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins. The movie will be released in late 2023, but no other info has been revealed yet.

It has also been announced that a new Star Wars movie is in the works from NZ's Taika Waititi. Lucasfilm said you are in for an "unforgettable ride".

If you have Disney+, there is a ton of new Star Wars TV shows and cartoons that is coming your way. One that looks promising is The Bad Batch coming in 2021 from the same people that made The Clone Wars.

Another cartoon to be released is called A Droid Story. It will have a new hero guided by C-3PO and R2-D2. This is an animated movie

In terms of TV shows, Andor is streaming in 2022 and will be a Rogue One prologue featuring Cassian Andor. The Obi-Wan Kenobi show is also coming and will feature Hayden Christenson again to reprise his role as Darth Vader.

One other character getting his own TV show is Lando featuring Lando Calrissian. This show is in its early stages, so don't expect any big news soon.

A new show also coming to Disney+ is The Acolyte. Disney says the show is "a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."

One interesting show is called Visions and it will feature animated short films. Many anime creators will be a part of this project.

The biggest TV news is that Rosario Dawson is back to play Ahsoka Tano in her own TV show called Ahsoka.

Another show set in The Mandalorian era is Rangers of the New Republic. This show could feature Cara Dune in a new role.

Sadly, there was no announcement of a Boba Fett TV show. Hopefully this is something that they can reveal in a later date.

