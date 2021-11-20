Star Wars Hasbro Rancor Black Series Is Unlikely To Be Backed

Hasbro has now announced all of the tier goals the Black Series Rancor needs in order to be successfully backed. Unlike previous Star Wars projects though, it looks like this Black Series toy will not reach its funding goal.

Before today's announcements, the Black Series Rancor received over 5000 backers. In order for the project to be successful, it needs to have 9000 backers before December 7th, 2021.

Well the number of backers actually dropped quickly after the last tier goals were announced. As of time of writing, there are now only 4,916 backers.

The tier goals for the Rancor were pathetic because most of the figures are repacks of previous Black Series figures.

If the project gets over 19,000 backers (which it won't), you'll get repacks of a Gamorrean Guard, Salacious B Crumb and Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker.

Another pathetic tier goal was a piece of plastic diorama and some plastic bones debris. You don't actually get any exclusive or new figures as part of the tier goals.

You can read the full features of the toy below as seen on the official Hasbro Pulse website.

The largest figure ever made by Star Wars: The Black Series. It dwarfs our standard 6-inch-scale figures… as it should.

At 42 inches (106.68 cm) long, the Rancor’s arm span makes it wider than it is tall, helping recreate his formidable, inescapable presence.

Its 12.8 inches (32.512 cm) deep (from nose to the back of the figure) and 12 inches (30.48 cm) wide body (from shoulder to shoulder) gives the Rancor substance and durability.

Standing at 17.5 inches (44.45 cm) tall, the Rancor can stretch its arms up to give it an even more massive height of 27 inches (68.58 cm), allowing fans to replicate any of the fearsome roaring poses seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Over 45 points of articulation, the most ever done in The Black Series, all the way down to its talons. This gives the Rancor the ability to grab The Black Series 6-inch-scale figures in its talons and bring them up to its articulated jaw for a “snack”. After which, you may want to adjust the piece of drool by its mouth.

The Black Series largest figure to ever have Butterfly joints, which allow the Rancor to be posed in just about any of the positions you’ve seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. They also let the Rancor cross its arms in front of its chest and outstretch them on either side of its body, increasing the menacing display possibilities.

We’ve created a new standard in shoulder pad articulation and applied it to the Rancor for the most premium, top-of-the-line figure possible from The Black Series. The Rancor’s shoulder pads allow it to maintain its iconic monstrous aesthetic without inhibiting its movement.

Above and beyond the high-quality sculpt and precise detail work you’ve come to know and love from The Black Series.

The Black Series most decorated figure in history with over 900 deco ops!

Entertainment-inspired details, including the broken shackle and chain on its right wrist. The designers had the privilege of seeing the original prop used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi up close and in person, so they were able to bring every detail they could to life.

The nostalgia-evoking scene recreation possibilities are nearly endless!

Probably the main reason this project won't be backed is its overall price. It costs $349.99 USD for just one figure!

