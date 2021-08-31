The Expendables 4 Is Going Ahead

It's been a few years since The Expendables 3 came out in 2014, but it looks like a fourth movie is finally going to happen. Aside from the same faces, some newer people are joining the movie too.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone is going ahead with The Expendables 4.

Reprising their roles in the other movies are Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone. It remains to be seen if other familiar actors are joining though.

In terms of new names, others joining the movie are 50 Cent, Tony Jaa and Megan Fox. Fox is the second female in the franchise as Ronda Rousey featured as a soldier in the third movie.

Need for Speed's Scott Waugh is going to direct the movie. The script is being worked on by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

It's being reported that Jason Statham will be the main character in the film. This is a slight change as the first three movies Stallone was the main guy.

Production for the movie is set to start this October. A release date has yet to be determined.

