Injustice Animated Movie Trailer Released

Warner Bros Home Entertainment has now released a trailer for the animated Injustice movie. This is a movie version of the stories laid out before from the Injustice video game and comic books.

Here in the Injustice animated film, the premise is similar where the good guys have to battle an evil version of Superman. Superman turns evil thanks to a heinous plan set out by The Joker.

The feature length movie will be available via Blu-ray and Digital formats on October 19th, 2021. You can read a synopsis for the movie posted down below via IGN's YouTube page.

"Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity's own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?"

You can check out the full trailer below.

