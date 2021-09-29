No Time To Die Early Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

After so many delays thanks to Covid-19, the new James Bond film No Time To Die is finally getting released. With the movie out very soon, the review embargo for the film has been lifted.

The reviews of the film have been released an we now know the Rotten Tomatoes rating for the film. No Time To Die has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 83% based off of 103 reviews.

This is a slightly lower rating than Casino Royale and Skyfall, but i's higher than Quantum of Solace and SPECTRE. 85 reviews are positive and only 18 of them are negative.

The average score for the film is 7.60/10 meaning we are looking at many 3.5 star reviews. The Critics Consensus can be seen below.

"It isn't the sleekest or most daring 007 adventure, but No Time to Die concludes Daniel Craig's franchise tenure in satisfying style."

One main criticism of the film is its long running time, although reviewers like the film better than SPECTRE which came out back in 2015. A synopsis for the film can be seen below.

"In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time To Die releases in North America on October 8th, 2021.

