Rumor: The Batman Could Be Getting A Sequel

Warner Bros has not even released The Batman yet, but there have been talks that there might already be a sequel for the film. It looks like the studio is hoping the movie will be a huge success.

The rumor of a sequel being green-lit has been reported by Batman-on-film. You can read the report of the rumor posted down below.

"I have received additional confirmation that a sequel for THE BATMAN is indeed already OK’ed and they have requested that the entire team, if you will, (to) return.:

Aside from the movie itself, HBO Max is making TV shows based on the film's universe. There will be a prequel story for The Penguin character as well as a backstory behind the Gotham Police Department.

Streaming services are all the rage now so WB wants to make as much content from the DC universe as it can. The studio is already filmed The Peacemaker TV show which is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad film.

More footage of The Batman will be released at the DC FanDome event happening later this month. The studio will be showing the second ever trailer for the movie!

The Batman will be released in cinemas on March 4th, 2022.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Tom Hardy Talks About Critical Reception Of First Venom Movie (more); Super Mario Bros.

Animated Movie Voice Cast Announced (more); Original Trilogy Editor Hates The Star Wars Movie Sequels (more); Injustice Animated Movie Trailer Released (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: The Suicide Squad (more); Movie Review: Snake Eyes (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Is Called DBS: Super Hero (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Space Jam: A New Legacy (more); Movie Review: Black Widow (more).