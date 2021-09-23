Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie Voice Cast Announced

Nintendo and Illumination have now announced the full voice cast for the animated Super Mario Bros movie. Instead of getting the usual voice actors, they have decided to go with more famous Hollywood names.

Jurassic World and GOTG's Chris Pratt is the main star voicing Mario. He is joined by Charlie Day as his brother Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Rounding out the main cast is Jack Black playing Bowser.

You can read the full voice cast posted down below.

Chris Pratt - Mario

Charlie Day - Luigi

Anya Taylor-Joy - Princess Peach

Jack Black - Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key - Toad

Seth Rogen - Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen - Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson - Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco - Spike

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri commented below the following about the movie.

Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date.

Super Mario Bros will be released in cinemas on December 21st, 2022.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Original Trilogy Editor Hates The Star Wars Movie Sequels (more); Injustice Animated Movie Trailer Released (more); Movie Review: The Suicide Squad (more); Movie Review: Snake Eyes (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Dragon Ball Super Movie Is Called DBS: Super Hero (more); Movie Review: Space Jam: A New Legacy (more); Movie Review: Black Widow (more).

A few more: Movie Review - F9: The Fast Saga (more); Injustice: Gods Among Us Animated Movie In The Works (more).