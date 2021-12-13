The CW Is Developing A Gotham Knights TV Show

It looks like another DC TV show will be released in the near future on The CW TV network. The network is now working on getting a Gotham Knights TV show off the ground.

The show will be made by the same people that are currently working on the Batwoman TV show.

The Gotham Knights are usually based on the characters of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood. This TV show is not going to be related to the upcoming 2022 video game.

Deadline reported about this new exclusively and also posted a synopsis. You can read the details below.

"In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights"

Batwoman is still airing on The CW and it looks like this show will be coming out sometime in the near future.

