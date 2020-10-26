Several New The Mandalorian Toys Have Been Revealed
Hasbro has now announced many new toys that will be coming out in the near future based on The Mandalorian TV show. It will be an exciting time to be a collector as a lot of new products were revealed.
The best toy revealed is a new Black Series figure featuring both Din Djarin and Baby Yoda. This version of the toy comes with a removable helmet featuring the likeness of actor Pedro Pascal.
Aside from Baby Yoda, the set also comes with 9 other cool accessories. This figure is a Target exclusive releasing in Fall 2020 with a suggested retail price of $34.99 in the United States.
Another Black Series figure is a Scout Trooper as seen in the show. This includes a cool speeder bike and is exclusive to Amazon. This has a price of $49.99 in the USA.
The Vintage Collection that caters to 3.75 inch figures is also getting a new The Mandalorian line. The best figure is another two pack featuring The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.
TVC 2 pack costs $17.99 and comes with 2 figures and 7 accessories. This is a Walmart exclusive and it will be available sometime in Fall 2020.
Other TVC line is The Armorer and Moff Gideon. These will be more widely available for $12.99 and the toys will be out in Spring 2021.
The last line of figures is a retro wave featuring "THE MANDALORIAN, CARA DUNE, IG-11, KUIIL, THE CHILD, MOFF GIDEON, and GREEF KARGA". These figures are priced at $9.99 and will be released in Spring 2021.
Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The Mandalorian Season 2 Special Look Trailer Released (more); The Mandalorian Movie Could Happen In The Future (more); The First Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 2 Has Landed (more); Some New Info Revealed About The Mandalorian Season 2 (more).
And here are some more related articles: The Mandalorian Season 2 Gets A Release Date (more); The Mandalorian Picks Up 15 Emmy Nominations (more); The Mandalorian Novels And Books To Be Published (more).
A few more: Moff Gideon Will Have Lots Of Darksaber Action In The Mandalorian Season 2 (more); Hot Toys Reveals The Mandalorian And The Child Collectible Set (more).
Hasbro