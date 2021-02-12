Hasbro Discounting Sales Of Cara Dune Toys Following Firing

It was reported a few days ago that Cara Dune actress (Gina Carano) got fired from The Mandalorian due to her controversial social media behavior.

Well her new absence in the Star Wars universe means it will get harder for you to buy her toys.

Hasbro has now emailed many worldwide retailers that it will effectively discontinue production of all Cara Dune toys immediately. If you pre-ordered a toy of Cara Dune, it looks like your orders will be canceled.

It appears Hasbro will not rerelease her Black Series figure, and it also might be hard to find her Vintage Collection toy from now on too.

As for her Lego figure, she was only available in the 2019 set called the AT-ST Raider (75254).

Cara Dune also came with a Mission Fleet set that also included The Mandalorian, Grogu, IG-11 and a Stormtrooper.

I've seen this set many times on store shelves, but I'm guessing this will be the last shipment of that particular item.

The departure of Gina Carano also means Cara Dune won't be appearing in the upcoming show called Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic. She won't be appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3 as well due to her firing.

With all that being said, her toys might increase in value now. If you still have a toy, you may want to try and sell it in the future as I'm sure they'll eventually become very valuable!

