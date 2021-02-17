Hasbro Releases Official Statement On Cara Dune Toys

Much has been reported about the current state of Cara Dune merchandise shortly after actress Gina Carano got fired. Well toy manufacturer Hasbro has now released an official statement of the character's future or lack thereof.

Hasbro SVP Global Communications Julie Duffy issued an official statement about Cara Dune to Deadline. You can read her comments on the matter posted down below.

"We’re thrilled to have the privilege of creating products featuring characters and stories from The Mandalorian for our fans. Hasbro has completed development of all season 1 and 2 product featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more. We are actively working with our retail partners to address existing orders.

It has been reported recently that the Cara Dune character isn't expected to be recast with a new actress.

Fans have wanted Lucy Lawless of Xena fame to be a replacement, but it looks like the character will somehow disappear instead.

Cara Dune was expected to be featured in her own show and was set to be in The Mandalorian Season 3. Gina Carano's controversial social media activity prevented this from happening however as Disney fired her over her tweets.

If you are looking for Cara Dune figures and toys, you better hurry to retail stores. Her prices in the secondary market have skyrocketed as she's now very expensive to buy on eBay.

