New Boba Fett Figure Fully Revealed By Hot Toys

Hot Toys has now revealed in full the new Boba Fett figure it will be releasing. This new version of Boba Fett is based on his latest appearance in The Mandalorian TV show.

You can get a standard version of Boba Fett that includes his iconic armor, and you can also get a Deluxe Version that comes with a face sculpt of Temuera's Morrison's likeness.

Hot Toys announced the new figurine in full over on Facebook. You can see the full announcement below.

“I'm a simple man making his way through the galaxy. Like my father before me.” Star Wars fans were overjoyed to witness the return of the Boba Fett, one of the most feared characters in the Star Wars galaxy! Thought to have met his demise in the terrifying Sarlacc pit on Tatooine™, Boba Fett is striking back. In exchange for his legacy armor from the possession of the Mandalorian, Boba Fett ensured the Child’s safety and proved to be a formidable ally in Din Djarin’s™ rescue of the mysterious alien foundling. Now Hot Toys is elated to expand The Mandalorian collectible series and proudly presents the brand new 1/6th scale Boba Fett (Deluxe Version) collectible set featuring the appearance of the formidable bounty hunter in black robe and in his iconic armor! The armored Boba Fett figure features meticulously crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with distressed effects, his iconic jetpack with a detachable rocket and firing effect, weapon firing effects, a blaster, a chain code effect accessory, and a rocky diorama display stand! The Deluxe Version depicts Boba Fett’s appearance before the retrieval of his armor and highlights include a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, masterfully tailored black robe outfit, a gaffi stick, a cycler rifle, a damaged stormtrooper helmet, and a uniquely styled rocky diorama display stand. The Boba Fett collectible figure (Deluxe Version) from The Mandalorian will be a legendary enhancement to any Star Wars collection!

We will see the return of Boba Fett in a TV show called The Book of Boba Fett. It will be available on Disney+ to stream this December,

