Movie Review: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is an epic movie mainly because the film brings back so many memorable characters. As you may know already, many characters from the older Spider-Man movies are back with all their original actors.

The film all starts off with the world knowing Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Life for Peter Parker sucks as he and his friends are not accepted into college. Parker asks Dr Strange for help to conjure up a magic spell so the world forgets he's Spider-Man.

Parker keeps tampering with the spell and things go wrong. As a result of the botched spell, the villains from the older movies crossover to the MCU timeline.

Familiar villains like Dr Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro and even The Lizard are in the MCU. Instead of wanting to get them back home, Spider-Man also wants to cure them so they don't have to die.

The first half of the movie is quite humorous and really fast paced. It is also noble for Parker to save the villains as Dr Strange just wants to send them home and live out their original deaths.

When this movie was first announced, I was worried that director Jon Watts wasn't able to juggle all of the characters in one film.

Films such as Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 were messy due to the number of villains that were included.

Thankfully, Spider-Man: No Way Home manages to still feel smooth despite the number of characters that are included in the movie. Not to mention two more popular characters join in the second half of the film!

Speaking of the second half of the film, the movie is surprisingly emotional when a pivotal scene affects Peter Parker.

It's one of the saddest moments from the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, and the sad theme continues until the end of the film too.

As for the action, I loved the amount of Spider-Man scenes we get in No Way Home.

I was disappointed with Far From Home due to the lack of Spider-Man action scenes, but things are far better here in No Way Home.

It's also worth mentioning that you should watch this movie without knowing all of the spoilers. Being spoiler free means you should enjoy the big moments far better than just reading that happens online.

The only part I was disappointed about is that it's not really a happy ending for Peter Parker.

That being said, the movie does set up for another sequel if Sony decides to keep making more films with Mr Tom Holland.

I'd actually like to see what is happening with the other two characters from the film, although I won't say anymore about that.

Anyway, Spider-Man: No Way Home is a funny, emotional and crowd pleasing movie that doesn't have many faults in it.

It's by far the best MCU Spider-Man movie released to date and many people will be satisfied with its big moments.

You will also have to wait until the credits roll as there are two extra scenes that you must not miss. Try not to leave the cinema too early when you watch an MCU film!

Verdict: 5/5 stars

