Spider-Man: No Way Home Digital and Blu-ray Release Date Revealed

With Spider-Man: No Way Home already setting the Box Office on fire, the movie will soon be ready to be viewed at home. Sony Pictures has now announced the release date for the home versions of the movie.

If you want the digital version of the movie, it will be available first on March 22nd, 2022. For the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD versions of the movie, it will be out on April 12th, 2022.

The physical release date for the movie in the UK is out a bit earlier on April 4th, 2022. It does not look like the movie will be getting a wide 3D version release in the west.

Spider-Man: No Way Home made over $1.833 billion at the worldwide Box Office. This number was achieved even without the help of China.

You can read the synopsis for the movie below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

The movie is such as hit mainly because it stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all in one movie!

