Tobey Maguire Talks About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Now that it's been over a month already, most people know that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned to play their version of Spider-Man in Spider-No Way Home.

In an interview with Deadline, Maguire explained how Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal convinced him to come back. You can read his comments on the matter down below.

"In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies and what it meant, I think, to Amy and Kevin was apparent, and to me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that. And I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing, but yes, I was also going, ‘well, what are we going to do? And that was a bit mysterious.” "I did appreciate what was shared, but, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and getting a chance to come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and - I'm not quite sure how to put it, just to get back into that and, I don't want to say like close the chapter, but revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit".

It remains to be seen if Maguire will play the role ever again. There is a rumor that he might appear in the new Doctor Strange movie in a cameo!

