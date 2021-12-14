Early Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably the biggest movie release of 2021 and many people are wondering how good the movie is. Well it looks like the critics like the movie as the review embargo has already been lifted.

If we visit the Rotten Tomatoes website right now, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a very impressive 98% rating from critics. Yesterday the movie was 100%. but more reviews put the rating slightly down.

81 reviews have been collected so far with 79 positive reviews and only 2 negative one. As of right now, it's the best rated Spider-Man movie released to date.

The average score for the film is 8/10 meaning we are looking at many 4 star reviews out of 5. The Critics Consensus has been posted down below.

"A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart."

You can also read the official synopsis before you watch the movie later this week.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters in North America on December 17th, 2021.

