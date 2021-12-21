Spider-Man: No Way Home Gets Second Best Opening Weekend

Even though we are still in the middle of a pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home defied the odds and had a huge Box Office opening. The movie had the second best opening weekend of all time.

As reported by Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home opened in North America with an impressive $260 million haul. It beat Avengers: Infinity War to be the second best opening weekend ever in that region.

Only Avengers: Endgame has the highest opening weekend debuting with $357 million back in April 2019. On a worldwide basis, the movie also opened really well.

In its first weekend, the movie opened with $600.8 million without China. This is the third best opening behind Avengers: Infinity War ($640 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($1.2 billion).

Word of mouth is really strong for the film as it got a rare A+ Cinemascore rating. Over on Rotten Tomatoes the critic rating is 94% and the Audience Score is an astounding 99%!

The movie will eventually be the highest grossing solo Spider-Man movie of all time. That being said, there is more than one Spider-Man character in this movie so it's more of a team-up and not a solo film.

The film is also the highest grossing opening in the pandemic era. The previous best pandemic opening was Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage with a $90 million haul.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out now exclusively in cinemas worldwide. There is yet to be a release date for the film in China though.

