JJ Abrams Not Interested In Directing A New Superman Movie

Even though JJ Abrams will be involved with the new Superman movie as a producer, it sounds like he has no desire to direct the movie itself. Warner Bros is currently searching for a black director to helm the movie.

Warner Bros is not interested in making more Superman movies starring Henry Cavill sadly. The studio is also not interested in continuing the Zack Snyder story of Justice League despite the success of the new cut of the film.

Anyway, Abrams admitted he's not directing the film during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. You can read his comments down below.

"I will not be directing that movie, but I will say it’s a project that means an enormous amount to us and when the time is right I really can’t wait to talk about it, but unfortunately that time is not now, but I look forward to that happening when it does.

While a director and actor has yet to be named, the story of the new Superman movie will be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. It will feature a black Kal-El instead of focusing on a new character entirely.

It will be interesting to see if fans are receptive to the new change in the story.

Many fans still want to see Henry Cavill in Man of Steel 2, but sadly it looks like the studio has no more interest in Snyder's DC universe at all.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Dragon Ball Super Movie Officially Announced (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Reportedly Coming In 2022 (more); Movie Review: Mortal Kombat (2021) (more); Borderlands Movie Gets A Plot Synopsis And New Actor (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong (more); Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development (more); Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).

A few more: Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more); Warner Bros. To Reboot A New Superman Movie (more).