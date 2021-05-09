New Dragon Ball Super Movie Officially Announced

Toei Animation has now officially announced a new Dragon Ball Super movie will be released in the year of 2022. The movie was actually planned a few months before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018.

To celebrate Goku Day, Toei Animation announced the new Dragon Ball Super movie on its official website. This will be the second movie to be released under the Dragon Ball Super banner.

Toei Animation also revealed the comments released by franchise creator Akira Toriyama. You can read his statement about the movie posted down below.

"An all new movie since "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" is currently in the making! Just like the previous movie, I'm heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn't talk to much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts, which may feature an unexpected character. We'll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie!"

The Dragon Ball Super anime ended in 2018 so it will be interesting to see what stories are conjured up.

It's unlikely the new movie will be based on the new chapters of the manga as it sounds like we'll be getting something fresh and original instead.

The new Dragon Ball Super movie will be released in 2022. More news should be shared to us later this year.

