Roman Reigns Is The New WWE Universal Champion

WWE Payback 2020 is in the books and the PPV ended in controversial fashion. It seems as if WWE is going with a very new direction for the Roman Reigns character.

It was supposed to be a No DQ Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Title. However, the match started with only Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

This is because Roman Reigns didn't sign the contract yet. For the majority of the match, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were fighting it out without a third man in the match.

It wasn't until the other two broke the ring (literally) did Roman Reigns decide to sign the contract mid-match and enter.

It was as if Roman Reigns had the Money in the Bank contract, but this time he's got Paul Heyman on his side.

It wasn't too long until Roman Reigns tossed aside Bray Wyatt and hit a spear on Braun Strowman. The spear was powerful enough for him to win the match and end Payback 2020 as the new WWE Universal Champion.

This is sad news for Bray Wyatt as he only held the title for one week following the conclusion of SummerSlam.

As for Braun Strowman, this might be an indication for him to exit the title picture for the time being.

For Roman Reigns, it's being reported that he is now the top heel character for the Smackdown brand. It is also speculated that he will have the title for a long time and could last until WrestleMania 37.

Hopefully WWE is able to find a worthy enough babyface character to face Roman Reigns in the near future.

Many people want Big E to be that person, but we all have to wait and see what Vince McMahon decides. After all, he's still the boss of the entire company.

