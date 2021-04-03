AEW's Chris Jericho To Appear On WWE Network Podcast Show

In a shocking announcement today, it has now been revealed that AEW's Chris Jericho will be appearing on a WWE Network show. He will be a part of Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast show called "Broken Skull Sessions".

The WWE Network Twitter page announced the following

"No foolin' around here. You're gonna get ... IT! @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!

Chris Jericho had been an employee for WWE for nearly 20 years before he decided to jump ship to AEW in 2019. The reason Jericho left WWE was to wrestle many new wrestlers he hadn't worked with before.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had the idea to bring Jericho for the talk show. He had the idea when Jericho gave him a call after Stone Cold's show with The Undertaker.

It remains to be see if we will see any further cross promotion between WWE and AEW. After all, AEW is already working with other promotions currently such as the NWA, New Japan and Impact Wrestling just to name a few.

Stone Cold texted Vince McMahon if it was okay for an AEW wrestler to appear on the show. Vince McMahon gave it a thumbs up and here we are.

