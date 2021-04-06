WWE Raw Ratings Drop Despite WrestleMania 37 Looming

WrestleMania season is usually the time of year that the WWE gets its biggest ratings of the year. Sadly though, it sounds like this year the ratings haven't sparked much interest in WrestleMania 37.

As reported by Showbuzz Daily, Monday Night Raw only drew a viewership average of 1.701 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership in 2021 which is shocking because WrestleMania 37 is on this weekend.

The first hour of the show drew 1.759 million viewers and the second hour scored 1.723 million viewers. The third and final hour dropped down to 1.622 million viewers.

To be fair, WWE had to go up against the NCAA basketball finals which was happening on at the same time. The highest viewership of 2021 was back in January for Legends night. That night WWE drew 2.128 million viewers.

It appears Smackdown is now the number 1 WWE show on television thanks to its being on the Fox network. Smackdown has been hovering over 2 million viewers each week so far in 2021.

It will be interesting to see if the ratings increase the day after WrestleMania 37. Raw after WrestleMania is usually a high point of the year as new wrestlers from NXT usually make their debuts and more.

