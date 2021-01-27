Official Trailer Released For Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney has now released a full and official trailer for the upcoming film called Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie stars Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu the dragon.

The trailer shows more of the main story, as well as Raya interacting with Sisu the Dragon for the very first time. It will have lots of action as well as the iconic Disney humor.

You can read more about the movie from the description written by Disney posted down below.

Raya and the Last Dragon” takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. “Raya and the Last Dragon” features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land.

Raya and the Last Dragon releases on March 5th, 2021. The movie will be available to watch in select theaters as well as on Disney+ via Premier Access.

