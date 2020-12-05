Oscar Isaac Set To Be Solid Snake In Metal Gear Solid Movie

It seems like it has been ages since a Metal Gear Solid movie was announced. Well now things are heating up because the movie has finally scored its leading actor.

As reported by Deadline, Oscar Isaac is tapped to play the lead role of Solid Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie. You may now Isaac best as playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

In an interview in 2019, Oscar Isaac wanted to play Solid Snake back then as he's played the video game before. Now he has his wish, although a production date has yet to be announced.

The Metal Gear Solid movie will be directed by Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts. The script will be penned by Derek Connolly who also wrote the aforementioned Kong: Skull Island film from 2017.

Metal Gear got mainstream attention in 1998 with the PlayStation release of Metal Gear Solid. In the video games, Solid Snake is voiced by David Hayter.

Solid Snake is actually based on Kurt Russell's Snake Plissken character from Escape from New York. If Kurt Russell was younger, he would have been the perfect person to play Solid Snake back in the '80s.

It will be interesting to see who will play Liquid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid movie as he's the brother of Solid Snake.

Oscar Isaac can next be seen in the new movie adaptation of Dune. The movie will be released in both cinemas and on HBO Max on launch day.

