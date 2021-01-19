The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie

Last year it was incorrectly reported that the Snyder Cut for Justice League was going to be released on HBO Max in four part episodes. Well now it looks like this won't be the case.

Last year's report suggested the Justice League Snyder Cut would have been 1 hour episodes each. However, Zack Snyder has now confirmed on his official Twitter account that it will be released as one 4 hour movie.

Warner Bros initially released the first Justice League cut as a 2 hour movie. The reasoning was that movie goers wouldn't want to stay for very long watching a 3 or 4 hour movie in the cinema.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was 3 hours long, but the theatrical cut was 2.5 hours long instead. Cutting the movie down to 2.5 hours was a mistake as it missed out crucial story parts and made the film feel more sloppy.

The 2 hour cut of Justice League didn't even help the movie at the Box Office as the film didn't recoup its $300 million budget. Not to mention fans didn't like Joss Whedon's cut of the film.

Hopefully the 4 hour version of Justice League is much better. Zack Snyder filmed a lot of extra content that could hopefully make the movie much better from a storytelling standpoint.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will be released on the HBO Max streaming service in March. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

