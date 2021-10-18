Disney Delays Many Of Its Big Marvel Films

With Covid-19 still being a nuisance around the world, it looks like the virus' effect is still going to impact the release date for many movies. Disney has surprisingly delayed many of its major Marvel films by several months.

All of the original release dates for Marvel films have now been pushed back by three or more months. Some movies are even now going to be released in the year of 2023 instead of 2022.

You can read the new release dates for Marvel films below as posted on ComicBookMovie.com.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - May 6th, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder - July 8th, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11th, 2022

The Marvels - February 17th, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - July 28th, 2023

These are just the Marvel movies that have been announced so far. Some untitled movies have also been pushed back meaning some of these films might be released in 2024 instead.

Marvel and Disney did not announce if these delays have had any effect on the Disney+ Marvel shows yet.

In slightly related news, Indiana Jones 5 was supposed to come out in Summer 2022, but now the release date is June 30th, 2023. This could have been due to the fact Harrison Ford got injured during its production.

