Turning Red Blu-ray and DVD Release Date Revealed

Even though you can watch Turning Red on Disney+, the movie is still getting a physical Blu-ray and DVD release. Aside from the movie itself, the Blu-ray comes with extra features including deleted scenes and more.

The Digital version is coming out first on April 26th including extras.

The movie will then be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 3rd. An alternate ending, as well as many deleted scenes, are included in the extras.

You can read the extra features for Turning Red posted down below via Collider.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary : View the film with audio commentary by director Domee Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, and director of photography Mahyar Abousaeedi.

: View the film with audio commentary by director Domee Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, and director of photography Mahyar Abousaeedi. Life of a Shot : Domee Shi and members of the crew describe the many-layered process and artistry involved in creating the hilarious Red Peony scene – from observing red pandas in a zoo to creating a storyboard to finalizing the animation and background lighting.

: Domee Shi and members of the crew describe the many-layered process and artistry involved in creating the hilarious Red Peony scene – from observing red pandas in a zoo to creating a storyboard to finalizing the animation and background lighting. Build Your Own Boy Band: Step backstage to learn how 4*TOWN came to animated life. From creating each band member’s persona to writing and producing the songs to fine-tuning the details of their stadium performance, the filmmakers reveal how they designed the ultimate boy band.

Step backstage to learn how 4*TOWN came to animated life. From creating each band member’s persona to writing and producing the songs to fine-tuning the details of their stadium performance, the filmmakers reveal how they designed the ultimate boy band. Ani-Mei-Tion: Because Mei’s heightened emotionality is central to the story, it was important that her look and movement reflect that energy. Learn how Domee Shi led the animation team to incorporate hints of expressive anime to create Mei’s lovable, dynamic character.

Deleted Scenes

Introduction: Director Domee Shi introduces scenes not included in the final version of Turning Red.

Intro Meilin: In this alternate opening, Ming and young Mei have their portrait taken in a studio…but Ming has her own specific vision for the photo.

Taming The Panda: Under her mother’s guidance, Mei learns techniques to control her ability to magically turn into a red panda...to varying degrees of success.

The Debate: Mei runs for class president against frenemy Tyler, and the speeches get a little out of hand.

Fei And Christina Hang: Mei (formerly Fei) shares a banana split while having a heart-to-heart with Aunt Christina.

4*TOWN Dilemma: Mei scores tickets to her dream concert, but her strict mother won’t let her out of the house. What will she do?

Roping In Leo: Pleading with Leo for help with getting out of trouble, Mei learns a couple of his closely guarded secrets.

Easter Egg: Robutton Deleted Scene: An alternate ending in which Mei, finding herself sitting next to her 4*TOWN dream-idol Robaire on a flight to California, has some feelings.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Spider-Man MCU Animated Series Is Coming To Disney+ (more); Disney Delays Many Of Its Big Marvel Films (more); LEGO Star Wars Halloween Special Screening On Disney+ (more); Disney Renames The Slave 1 As Boba Fett's Starship In New Lego Set (more).

And here are some more related articles: Disney Reveals Real Retractable Star Wars Lightsaber (more); Official Trailer Released For Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon (more); New Diamond Select Star Wars Toys Available From Disney Store (more).

A few more: A New Lion King Movie Is In The Works From Disney (more); Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies (more).