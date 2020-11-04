Hot Toys Reveals Venom Figure From The Movie

Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure of the character of Venom. This version of Venom is the one based on the 2018 movie starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock.

A new Venom movie was due out this year, but the film got delayed until 2021. To bide the time until then, you can feast your eyes on this new figure.

Hot Toys announced the toy on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

Long-awaited by fans, today Hot Toys is excited to officially present the dark, villainous Venom as a 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by movie that shares the same title. Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Venom from the movie, the screen-accurate vinyl figure measures approximately 38cm tall displays a high level of detailed sculpting, specially on the texture of his skin, fearsome fanged mouth and tongue. The latest figure introduces a body painted with black polarized paint that gives natural shiny glow from different viewing angles; two newly developed head sculpts featuring a grinning head sculpt, as well as a head sculpt with fanged mouth and interchangeable protruding tongues; interchangeable weapons and accessories including symbiote weapons and Riot’s symbio sword; multiple Venom with symbiote accessories attachable to figure’s back spewing black liquid; matching hands for iconic gestures; and a movie-themed figure stand. Moreover, the Special Edition available in selected markets will include one additional Venom maw with symbiote accessory as bonus item exclusively for collectors. The ultimate symbiote figure is striking fear into your unconventional Marvel display!

The Venom Hot Toys figure should be available to pre-order very shortly. Do you want to have this in your collection?

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Venom 2018 Now Getting Its Own Marvel Legends Toy (more); Venom 2 Gets A New Title And Release Date (more); Venom Blu-ray And DVD Special Features Revealed (more); Venom Blu-ray And Digital HD Release Date Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Venom Opens Big At The Box Office In China (more); Early Venom Blu-ray Special Features Revealed (more); Venom Is Number One At The Box Office Again (more).

A few more: Venom Director Addresses A Certain Plot Hole In The Movie (Spoilers) (more); Venom 2 Could Also Be Rated PG-13 Too (more).