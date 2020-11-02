Zack Snyder's Justice League Movie Hasn't Been Canceled

Some people were panicking this week because Warner Bros deleted the trailer for the Zack Snyder Justice League movie. The official HBO Max video had 12 million views, but now the trailer is gone.

People assumed the worst, but it appears the movie has not been canceled. There were just copyright issues with the music used in the trailer. The trailer used Leonard Cohen's rendition of the song 'Hallelujah'.

This was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter's editor, Aaron Couch, on Twitter. You can read his tweet posted down below.

"HBO Max has removed August's trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League over music rights issues, but it will likely go back up on YouTube once the issue is resolved".

It's not all bad news because IGN's version of the trailer is still up. That said, it will be disappointing if another song has to be used for the trailer. Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' suited the movie's tone.

The Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League is going under reshoots and a lot of the CGI has been added to the movie as well.

The movie is currently scheduled to be released on HBO Max sometime in 2021. Warner Bros has poured a lot of money for Zack Snyder to finish his version of the film.

The original Justice League movie from 2017 was only 2 hours long.

The Zack Snyder Cut is 4 hours long, and these will be broken up into 1 hour episodes. It remains to be seen where International viewers can see the movie since HBO Max is only available in the USA at the moment.

