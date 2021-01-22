Several Movies Get Release Date Changes

Due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-1 pandemic, many movie studios have had to push back their films.

Many films were going to be out in 2020, but now it looks like more movies are to be delayed in the latter half of 2021.

The biggest change announced today is that MGM has once again delayed the release date for the James Bond movie called No Time To Die.

It was going to be out this April 2021, but now the movie has been moved to October 8th, 2021.

The main reason for the change is simply because many countries have not contained the Covid-19 virus yet. It won't be until every is vaccinated will life hopefully return back to normal.

MGM isn't the only studio moving release dates. Sony Pictures has pretty much changed its 2021 lineup.

The Uncharted movie was going to be out July 16th, 2021, but this release date has now been changed until February 11th, 2022. Ghostbusters: Afterlife now has a release date of November 11th, 2021.

As of this moment, Sony Pictures has not moved the release dates for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius and Spider-Man 3 yet. We'll have to wait and see what happens.

The only movie studio sticking to its release dates is Warner Bros. Warner Bros is releasing films both in cinemas as well as at home via the HBO Max streaming service.

