Nobody Really Likes The Lana/Lashley WWE Wedding Segment

WWE ended the decade on a low note as the final Raw of the year featured the wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Looking at feedback online, the segment is getting a lot of negative reviews from the pro wrestling community.

A lot of people thought the storyline ended when Rusev and Lana signed their divorce papers. However, the storyline continued as WWE wanted to end 2019 with a huge wedding segment.

Even with this week's wedding, the storyline is going to continue well into the first half of 2020. This is because Lana and Bobby Lashley didn't have a chance to get married after all.

They were first interrupted by a returning Liv Morgan. Morgan confessed her love to Lana much to the shock of everyone. A lesbian angle isn't anything new, but showcasing a gay relationship as something shocking is getting some people disappointed.

Impact Wrestler Joey Ryan tweeted out his disappointment in the segment.

He said: "This is so bad. And the talent isn't at fault, it falls on the writers. Using gay for shock value perpetrates the idea that it is unusual or odd which keeps stereotypes alive. No wonder WWE struggles to find a millennial audience."

In this day and age, being gay should be accepted as being normal instead of being shocking and surprising. The segment further continued with Rusev crashing the wedding even though he's divorced from Lana.

All of this tells me that this storyline will culminate in a mixed tag team match with Rusev and Liv Morgan going up against Bobby Lashley and Lana.

2020 is officially happening tomorrow so hopefully WWE can bring us better storylines as we head into the new decade. After all, the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 36 are just around the corner soon!

