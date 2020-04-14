WWE Is Classified As An Essential Business

Many sports leagues and other businesses have closed as to prevent the spread of Covid-19 around the world. Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, hospitals and more are allowed to open in these tough times.

In a weird and odd decision, the Florida Governor's office has classified World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as an essential business. This in turn allows the company to record new TV content from their Performance Center in Orlando.

Below you can read WWE's statement given to CNN about this decision.

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff.

This may seem an odd decision since every other sports league in America has suspended all operations. Even Vince McMahon's own XFL has had to shutdown thanks to the spread of Covid-19.

For now, WWE is still taping new episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT in the Performance Center in front of zero fans.

At this rate, it seems like WWE is still going ahead with its Money in the Bank PPV in May.

It might be a long time until WWE is allowed to have fans in attendance. The hope is that things can become normal until August, although that's just an early estimate at this rate.

