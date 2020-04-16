WWE Releases Kurt Angle, Rusev And More

It truly has been a dark day for those in WWE as a lot of WWE Superstars have been released. This includes some big names as well as wrestlers that haven't been booked well as of late.

WWE.com posted all of the names that have been let go this week. You can check them all out posted down below.

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

There are many reasons why so many talent had to be let go this week.

The most obvious reason is Covid-19 as WWE has been staging shows without paying customers at the moment. This year, the company lost lots of money being unable to host WrestleMania 36 in front of a paying audience.

Another reason so many people were released is because WWE owner Vince McMahon lost a lot of money in his second attempt to revive the XFL. The XFL pretty much failed for a second time and all of its staff was let go this week as well.

Hopefully all of the names affected can find work someplace else. The likes of AEW, NJPW, Impact Wrestling and more are other places that wrestlers can find future work.

