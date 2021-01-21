No Time To Die Could Be Delayed Again

Covid-19 has pretty much ruined the release dates for many movies that aren't being released by Warner Bros. It looks like the release date for the new James Bond movie might be in danger again.

No Time To Die was originally going to be released in April 2020, but the first Covid-19 spreads were happening worldwide. The movie was then delayed until November 2020.

Sadly, Covid-19 did not go away in any shape or form so the movie was delayed until April 2nd, 2021. This release date looked like it was final, but now things might be changed yet again.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, their sources say MGM might wants to delay No Time To Die once again until Fall 2021. If this is the plan, the movie might be released sometime in November 2021.

No Time To Die isn't the only movie that might be affected. Covid-19 hasn't fully going away yet which means more movies might be delayed or release on demand.

Warner Bros seems to be the only major movie studio to not back away from Covid-19. The studio is happily ready to release its movies both in cinemas as well as on HBO Max.

I'm just hoping Covid-19 goes away for good in the near future. Going to the movie cinema isn't fun at the moment with all the big movies keep getting delayed...

