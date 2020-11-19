New James Bond Video Game Is In The Works

A new officially licensed James Bond video game has just been announced. The game is being developed and published by IO Interactive. You may know them best as the makers of the very popular Hitman series.

The official announcement was made on the James Bond Twitter page. You can read the announcement posted down below.

"Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive"

Unlike other James Bond games in the past, it won't be based on any movies. It might even cast a new and younger actor to play James Bond since this is an origin story.

Casino Royale (2006) was kind of an origin story, although he was already a secret agent. The movie just told us how he got his 007 status.

The new game will be available on consoles and PC. No release date has been announced yet, but it's expected this game should be hitting the newly released PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles soon.

The last James Bond game to come out was "007 Legends" back in 2012. It has been a very long time since we got a James Bond game of any kind!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: First James Bond Actor Sir Sean Connery Passes Away (more); Henry Cavill Wants To Be The New James Bond (more); No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever (more); Billie Eilish Will Sing The New James Bond Theme Song (more).

And here are some more related articles: Rumor: Henry Cavill Could Be The Next James Bond Actor (more); James Bond 25 Movie Receives A New Release Date And Director (more); Will The James Bond 25 Release Date Need To Be Changed? (more).

A few more: James Bond 25 Will Now Have To Find A New Director (more); NZ Actor Cliff Curtis Not Interested In Starring In James Bond 25 As A Villain (more).