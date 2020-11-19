Wonder Woman 1984 Releasing In Theaters And HBO Max

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Warner Bros has had to delay the release date for Wonder Woman 1984 multiple times. Well know the studio has announced its final release date.

In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros is releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on December 25th, 2020. It's like getting a Christmas present from a large movie studio.

The other big announcement is the fact that the movie will be released in theaters as well as on HBO Max. Unlike Mulan which cost $30 extra on Disney+, Wonder Woman 1984 will be on HBO Max at no extra cost!

Director Patty Jenkins says on Twitter that you can watch it in the cinema if it's safe to do so in your country.

She also says you can watch it in the safety of your own home if you don't feel like going outside.

We're not sure what this means for International viewers yet. This is because HBO Max is only available in the United States at the moment. Maybe Warner Bros will make the movie available on demand for other countries.

You can read the synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"Wonder Woman squares off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility."

