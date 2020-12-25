Monster Hunter Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

The Rotten Tomatoes rating for Monster Hunter has now been revealed. The rating kind of shows us that video game movies aren't usually rated well from professional critics.

If you go to Rotten Tomatoes, it shows that the rating for Monster Hunter is 49%. 26 reviews are surprisingly fresh, while a further 27 reviews have been rated as rotten.

The average score for the film is 4.60/10 meaning we are seeing lots of two star reviews. The Audience score is more generous than those of critics.

According to the audience, the fan rating for the movie is 67%. The average score for their reviews is 3.67 stars.

You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"Monster Hunter is mostly a mindless blur of action, held together by the slenderest threads of dialogue and plot -- and exactly what many viewers will be looking for."

It's not surprising the movie isn't liked by critics mainly because it's made by the same director of the Resident Evil movies. It also stars Milla Jovovich who is also from the many Resident Evil movies too!

The movie has a slightly different story to the video games, but it's mostly about killing monsters. You can read the full synopsis down below.

"Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back."

Will you be watching Monster Hunter his Holiday season?

