Wonder Woman 1984 Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

It has been a long time since a huge movie came out in cinemas. This is all thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Well next week we'll finally see Wonder Woman 1984 out in cinemas as well as HBO Max.

With the movie out next week, critics have already had a chance to see the movie. The Rotten Tomatoes rating has been revealed and Wonder Woman 1984 has a score of 88 percent.

86 reviews have been collected so far with 76 fresh reviews and only 10 rotten reviews. The average score for the film is 7.30/10 meaning we are looking at many 3.5 star reviews.

88 percent isn't too bad since the 2017 Wonder Woman movie got 93 percent three years ago. The movie is the best rated DC movie since the start of the DCEU with Man of Steel in 2013.

The Critics Consensus has been posted down below.

"Great Hera! Wonder Woman 1984 is an epic dose of heart and vibrant escapism that proves there are still unexpected thrills to be found in superhero cinema."

Wonder Woman is still one of the best DC movies and it looks like the sequel is just as enjoyable. At least it's not rotten like Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad or Justice League.

With Covid-19 vaccines soon ready, hopefully more movies will make their way to the theaters. A lot of 2020 movies were delayed until 2021 to avoid the pandemic restrictions.

