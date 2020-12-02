Eliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Actor Eliot Page has announced on his official Twitter page that he has come out as transgender. The actor will no longer be known as Ellen Page so you will refer to him as he/they from now on.

Coming out as transgender isn't easy in this day and age, so it's a brave thing to announce something like this so publicly. You can read an expert of his Twitter post posted down below.

""I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."

Eliot Page will still keep his role in The Umbrella Academy. It will also mean previous episodes may have to make the change to refer to him as Eliot Page instead of Ellen Page from now on.

Hopefully coming out will give others an opportunity the courage to come out as well. Unfortunately, being transgender in this society is still unsafe as some of them get discriminated against just for making the gender change.

