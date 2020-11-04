Can A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sequel Get Made?

There have been a lot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and cartoons made over the years.

However, the live action movie from the '90s are always the favorite from fans. The movie's producer now wants a sequel to that original trilogy.

The first two TMNT live action movies were loved by kids from the '80s and '90s. Not many of those older fans liked the newer movies that were produced by Michael Bay.

The co-writer for the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Bobby Herbeck, expressed his interest in making a sequel to the original trilogy during an interview with ComicBook.com. You can read his comments below.

"Yes. The answer is yes. We’re trying to make that happen. We want to do a reboot. We got our fans come to us on Instagram, they’re, ‘Why don’t you guys do a reboot of the first movie?’ We’d love to do it. The truth is, this property, it’s established now after 30 years as a part of our modern pop culture, it’s not going away. It’s only going to continue to grow. I do wish that we could go back. I mean, we’ve talked to Steve Barron about this, and Brian Henson, and if there were an opportunity, if one of the studios saw fit, I think we could go back and reboot it like it was….Imagine if Brian Henson had access to the technology he does today to make these costumes and all that. I think it would be amazing. A reboot like that I think would really get people’s juices flowing."

As of right now though, an animated movie is in the works from producer Seth Rogen. Hopefully this new movie being made can satisfy the fans.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Zack Snyder's Justice League Movie Hasn't Been Canceled (more); The Mandalorian Movie Could Happen In The Future (more); Monster Hunter Movie Trailer Debuts (more); Doctor Strange Is Coming To The New Spider-Man Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: A New Lion King Movie Is In The Works From Disney (more); Movie Review: Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna (more); Hot Toys Figure Revealed For Alita: Battle Angel Movie (more).

A few more: Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies (more); Ben Affleck Will Be Back As Batman In The Flash Movie (more).